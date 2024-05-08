Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.82 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 130,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,575. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.26.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

