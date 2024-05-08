GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 9.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 137,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,441,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GXU

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

About GoviEx Uranium

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$82.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.