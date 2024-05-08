GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 9.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 137,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,441,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
