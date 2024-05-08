Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.05. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 1,083,235 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,767,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 818,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 211,629 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 712,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 370,918 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

