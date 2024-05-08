goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$206.20.

Shares of TSE GSY traded up C$2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.80. 86,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,734. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$94.20 and a twelve month high of C$188.25. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.33.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

