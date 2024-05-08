Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Global Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Global Industrial has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

GIC stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

