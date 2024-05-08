Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $106.51

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.51, but opened at $110.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $109.82, with a volume of 104,331 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,349 shares of company stock worth $22,226,336 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Glaukos by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

