Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.89 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,269,265,922.513526 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01635966 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $754,527.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.