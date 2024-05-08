GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $753.87 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $753.87 million and $4.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $8.09 or 0.00012930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,481.26 or 0.99906372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003657 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,224,070 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,224,066.86006838 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.12159345 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,573,751.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

