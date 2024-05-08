FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 191,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:DNOV opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

