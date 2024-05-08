Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FEN traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.24 ($0.64). 8,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £65.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.46. Frenkel Topping Group has a one year low of GBX 45.50 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.89).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

