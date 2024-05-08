Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.38 Per Share

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance
LON:FEN traded down GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 51.24 ($0.64). 8,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £65.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 0.46. Frenkel Topping Group has a one year low of GBX 45.50 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.89).
About Frenkel Topping Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frenkel Topping Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.