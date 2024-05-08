Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

