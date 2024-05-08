Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,216,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,530,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

