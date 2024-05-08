First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

