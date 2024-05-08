Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Finning International

Finning International Stock Up 1.2 %

FTT traded up C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.72. 173,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.01. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$33.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.9857007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.