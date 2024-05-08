Financial Contrast: Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 51.49% 13.73% 2.89% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $104.90 million 3.42 $54.01 million $2.07 7.52 Core Scientific $502.40 million 1.20 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Core Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.70%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

