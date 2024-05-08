Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $86.00 at Susquehanna

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

