Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNCL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 308,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

