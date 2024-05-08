Family Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.16. 253,106 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.