Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

