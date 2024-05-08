ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 40.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2,889.9% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $148.69 million and $19,155.46 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,481.26 or 0.99906372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06147599 USD and is down -71.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,196.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

