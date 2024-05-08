Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.08

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2023150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

