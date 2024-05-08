Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.620-0.680 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 37,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

