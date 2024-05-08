Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $846,614.30 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and $846,614.30 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00055388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,710,093 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

