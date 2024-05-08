Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.77. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,916,760 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $684.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,440 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

