Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,772 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,608. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

