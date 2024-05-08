Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,880 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.95. 156,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $268.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.88.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,630 shares of company stock worth $35,089,803. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

