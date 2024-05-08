Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 8,270 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 644,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 1,718,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,281,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

