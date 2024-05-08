Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in BOX were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 87,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BOX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 160,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,723. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares in the company, valued at $43,104,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,792,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

