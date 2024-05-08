Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.63. 7,409,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,847,875. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

