El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Critical Comparison

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for El Pollo Loco and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 1 0 0 2.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 917.81%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than El Pollo Loco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

81.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 5.64% 10.13% 4.44% BurgerFi International -18.05% -34.41% -8.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares El Pollo Loco and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $468.66 million 0.69 $25.55 million $0.81 12.72 BurgerFi International $170.10 million 0.07 -$30.71 million ($1.22) -0.34

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo Loco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

