Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.