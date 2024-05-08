Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Sells $1,023,840.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ECL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.34. 1,449,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,236. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $234.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

