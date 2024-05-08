eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $925.86 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, eCash has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $925.86 million and $16.04 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,500.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00726117 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00101978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,699,207,798,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,699,239,048,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

