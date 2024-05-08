DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners raised its position in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.