Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $37.76

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $39.43. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 841,398 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $570.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 326.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,735,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.