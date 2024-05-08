Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.68

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.60, with a volume of 14325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.70 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

