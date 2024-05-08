CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.92 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.92 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

UAN stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $104.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $141.62 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

