Critical Analysis: Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.38 $718.00 million $7.94 5.04 Oaktree Specialty Lending $379.29 million 4.12 $117.33 million $1.34 14.31

Risk & Volatility

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bread Financial and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 7 3 0 1.93 Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Dividends

Bread Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Bread Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Specialty Lending pays out 164.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 8.08% 14.44% 1.88% Oaktree Specialty Lending 25.90% 12.16% 5.62%

Summary

Bread Financial beats Oaktree Specialty Lending on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

