Cormark Cuts ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Price Target to C$0.13

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.
ARHT Media Price Performance
Shares of CVE ART remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,999. ARHT Media has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.00.
ARHT Media Company Profile
