Cormark Cuts ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Price Target to C$0.13

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE ART remained flat at C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,999. ARHT Media has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

