Conifer (CNFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 241.08%.

Conifer Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

