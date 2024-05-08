Comparing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Athena Gold and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Athena Gold has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Athena Gold and Alamos Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A Alamos Gold $1.02 billion 5.95 $210.00 million $0.52 29.44

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A 10.99% 9.49% Alamos Gold 19.41% 7.38% 5.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. The company also holds interest in the Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

