Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $352,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 370,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,337 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,115,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 3,368,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

