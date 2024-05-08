Citigroup Initiates Coverage on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

ULS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

ULS opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.