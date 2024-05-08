Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.52. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.80.

CHH stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. 749,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,573. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

