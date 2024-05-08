Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.01. 654,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,231. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.