Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 175,276 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,268,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.71. 1,214,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,616. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

