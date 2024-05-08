Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,009,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $386,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.87. 503,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

