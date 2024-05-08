Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Broadcom by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $18.41 on Wednesday, reaching $1,321.52. 796,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,308.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.86 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.