Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $256.30. 1,729,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,041. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

