Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,661 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.